About this product

This spoon hand pipe features a Turquoise Blue Dichroic Color Scheme with Raised Clear Glass Marbles on the right side of the bowl, it also features a medium sized carb hole on the left side of the bowl allowing a smoother carbing experience.



Puffing Bird Spoon Pipe

Thick Glass

Length: 4.5" / 11.5 CM

Dichroic Glass

Clear Glass Marbles

Maria Ring

Deep Bowl

Colored Glass

Worked Glass

Standard Size

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes



Feature Of This Spoon Pipe

HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



Maria Ring



An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.



DICHROIC GLASS



A popular technique used in glass blowing, you can clearly see the sparkled glass inside the dichroic glass which will turn into different colors when exposing to different lighting.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.