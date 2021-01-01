4.5" Turquoise Blue Dichroic Color Scheme Spoon Glass Pipe
This spoon hand pipe features a Turquoise Blue Dichroic Color Scheme with Raised Clear Glass Marbles on the right side of the bowl, it also features a medium sized carb hole on the left side of the bowl allowing a smoother carbing experience.
Puffing Bird Spoon Pipe
Thick Glass
Length: 4.5" / 11.5 CM
Dichroic Glass
Clear Glass Marbles
Maria Ring
Deep Bowl
Colored Glass
Worked Glass
Standard Size
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
Maria Ring
An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.
DICHROIC GLASS
A popular technique used in glass blowing, you can clearly see the sparkled glass inside the dichroic glass which will turn into different colors when exposing to different lighting.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
