About this product

Spiral Pattern Scheme

Spiral Color Vary

Super Large Bowl

Venturi Airflow Design

2 Maria Rings

Skinny Tubing

Left Side Carb Hole

Large Carb Hole

Length: 4.9" / 12.5 CM

Flat Bottom

Handmade Glass Pipe

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

MINI MARIA RINGS

COLORED GLASS

WORKED GLASS

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes

Feature Of This Spoon Pipe



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



Maria Ring



An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.