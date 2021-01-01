5.3" Large Wig Wag Glass Spoon Pipe w/ Glass Horn
About this product
Solid, heavy and hit strongly. This black spoon pipe features a random color wig wag pattern in the front of the bowl piece sitting inside of a white circle. A signature glass horn on the right side of the bowl and a mini maria ring in the middle of the tube.
Glass Horn
Wig Wag Color Scheme
Solid Black Color
Left Side Carb Hole
Large Carb Hole
Length: 5.3" / 13.5 CM
Flat Bottom
Handmade Pipe
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
THEMED GLASS
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
THEMED GLASS
This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.
Glass Horn
Wig Wag Color Scheme
Solid Black Color
Left Side Carb Hole
Large Carb Hole
Length: 5.3" / 13.5 CM
Flat Bottom
Handmade Pipe
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
THEMED GLASS
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
THEMED GLASS
This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!