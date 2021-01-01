About this product

Swirl Color Scheme

Clear Marble

Clear Glass Orbs

Color Changing Pipe

Left Side Carb Hole

Large Carb Hole

Length: 5.3" / 13.5 CM

Flat Bottom

Handmade Glass Pipe

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

FUMED GLASS

COLORED GLASS

WORKED GLASS

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes

Feature Of This Spoon Pipe



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



FUMED GLASS



This type of glass created by heating silver and/or gold to a high enough temperature, which releases fumes from the metals. These fumes bind to the glass surface and produce a semi-transparent, colorful visual. The color will appear differently based on whether the light has been refracted through or reflected by the fumed glass before reaching your eyes. Over a period of time, fumed glass changes color because of the exposure to heat from the flame.



Fumed glass can appear to be many different colors, depending on what light is reflecting off the piece and what metal was used in the fuming process. Silver gives a yellow hue, while gold tends to be more of a light pink. However, these are just the colors that the glass can take on when light passes through it. If the fumed metals are applied in a heavier manner, light cannot pass through the glass, making it reflect off instead. The reflection of the light can produce any array of colors depending on the metal used and how heavy the application of the vaporized metals was.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.