Forget the torch! The Dabtron is a powerful, portable eRig with a long-lasting 2000 mAh rechargeable battery. The key features that set apart the Dabtron from other eRigs on the market are its functionality and ease of use. With the fire button being on top it makes it very easy to start a session and work the carb cap all with one hand. The coil-less quartz atomizer provides the best possible taste from your concentrates and easy cleaning. A wide diameter borosilicate glass mouthpiece and downstem provide exceptional airflow.



Level up your next session with the Dabtron!

