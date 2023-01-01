Your secret is safe with us! Keep your puffs on the down low with the Pulsar 510 DL Auto-Draw Variable Voltage Vape Pen. This low-key device has a quality metal exterior that gives it the appearance of a traditional disposable vape.
But wait! Remove the magnetic base and attach your 510 threaded cartridges for subtle hits on the go.
The DL Vape Pen even takes it a step further by granting users full control through the power of breath. Power the pen on and off with 5 quick puffs and change the voltage settings with just 3 quick puffs. The DL also has a pre-heat mode which can be activated with 2 short puffs to prepare your carts for the next rip.
With the DL, you can blend in when you want to and stand out when you don't.
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.