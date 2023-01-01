Your secret is safe with us! Keep your puffs on the down low with the Pulsar 510 DL Auto-Draw Variable Voltage Vape Pen. This low-key device has a quality metal exterior that gives it the appearance of a traditional disposable vape.



But wait! Remove the magnetic base and attach your 510 threaded cartridges for subtle hits on the go.



The DL Vape Pen even takes it a step further by granting users full control through the power of breath. Power the pen on and off with 5 quick puffs and change the voltage settings with just 3 quick puffs. The DL also has a pre-heat mode which can be activated with 2 short puffs to prepare your carts for the next rip.



With the DL, you can blend in when you want to and stand out when you don't.

