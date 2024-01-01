One issue most stoners can agree on is the importance of discretion when taking your tokes on the go, and that's what the DL Series is all about! The Centro has a minimalist exterior and a pocket-sized profile that mimics the look of a disposable vaporizer, cleverly disguising the oil cartridge safely stashed inside. Our heat-reactive Thermochromic Series and texturized Mist Series have special coatings on the outside for a unique twist to match your style. Enjoy this model anywhere --even while hiking a trail or riding along on bumpy roads-- thanks to the silicone mouthpiece, which prevents that uncomfortable clacking of accidental mouthpiece-against-tooth action. The auto-draw functionality allows you to activate the unit and cycle through voltage settings simply with a quick series of pulls from the device. Alternatively, a tactile button is located on the side of the device if you prefer to control the vape manually.



The Centro is equipped with a fresh mix of features from previous models to provide a curated set of options that are sure to satisfy. Its 650mAh battery capacity is geared up to keep you lifted all day long with 5 voltage settings to choose from. Prioritize those terps for full-flavor draws or maximize your cloudy enjoyment with the wide range of options provided. This vape also has a 10-second pre-heat function that allows you to prime cartridges before inhaling, which is essential for preventing clogs to keep the hits coming smoothly.



View this device's current battery life and selected voltage setting on the side digital display. An LED light ring around the base will light up according to the color-coded voltage settings for instant heating confirmation. Once this unit is charged up, just screw in your 510-threaded cartridge of choice, attach the magnetic base, and you're ready to get started! This unit has a built-in safety feature that shuts off the heat (but not the power) after 10 seconds of use to avoid overheating; it will only power off with the automatic short circuit protection.

