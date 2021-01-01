Pulsar Vaporizers
About this product
The APX VOLT V3 variable voltage vaporizer for wax features a 5-second heat time, 3.5 inch (8.89 cm) size, 1100mAh battery, 4 voltage settings (2.5V / 2.8V / 3.2V / 3.7V), pure quartz coil-less cup, 0.4ohm atomizer resistance, and low temp capability for enhanced terp flavor.
The new V3 Volt features an enhanced LED display, a 2-click hands-free Power Mode and updated USB-C charging.
Includes metal dabber tool and USB charger. Covered by a 1 year limited warranty.
