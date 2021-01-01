Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar APX VOLT V3 Portable Concentrate Vape

Buy Here

About this product

The APX VOLT V3 variable voltage vaporizer for wax features a 5-second heat time, 3.5 inch (8.89 cm) size, 1100mAh battery, 4 voltage settings (2.5V / 2.8V / 3.2V / 3.7V), pure quartz coil-less cup, 0.4ohm atomizer resistance, and low temp capability for enhanced terp flavor.

The new V3 Volt features an enhanced LED display, a 2-click hands-free Power Mode and updated USB-C charging.

Includes metal dabber tool and USB charger. Covered by a 1 year limited warranty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!