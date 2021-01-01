Loading…
Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar APX Wax Portable Concentrate Vape

The APX Wax vaporizer is powerful, portable and distinctly discreet at 3.5 inches tall! It may be palm-sized, but the APX Wax fires up its triple quartz coil atomizer phenomenally fast using a long-lasting 1100mAh battery. The pure quartz heating chamber delivers even heat and a super-strong borosilicate glass or steel mouthpiece keeps vapor inside until inhaled. Covered by a 1 year end user warranty.
