Hang on to your seat as you blast off with the Clutch 510 oil vape battery which features a slim, compact design to take with you wherever you go.
With 4 variable voltage heat settings and a pre-heat mode, the Clutch can handle virtually any 510 threaded oil cartridge you have.
USB-C charging gets your vape charged up again fast while a 10-second vape time keeps your precious oil tasting good.
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.