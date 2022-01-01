Hang on to your seat as you blast off with the Clutch 510 oil vape battery which features a slim, compact design to take with you wherever you go.



With 4 variable voltage heat settings and a pre-heat mode, the Clutch can handle virtually any 510 threaded oil cartridge you have.



USB-C charging gets your vape charged up again fast while a 10-second vape time keeps your precious oil tasting good.