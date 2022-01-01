About this product
This variable voltage thick oil vape has all the functionality you've come to expect, including 4 heat setting and 15-second pre-heat function, unique features like a magnetic magazine cartridge loading system, and the ability to fire your carts independently or simultaneously for big hits. Now better than ever with water pipe compatibility, faster charging, and more!
The improved H2O Version brings to the table an innovative 14mm/19mm male water pipe adapter attachment for extra smooth, water-filtered hits from any two cartridges of your choice. It also has USB-C charging and an all-new "Shift" feature, which allows you to shift from Button Press Mode into Auto-draw Mode for use with less viscous oils.
Put twice the power in your pocket with the new DuploCart H2O Thick Oil Vaporizer!
The DuploCart H2O accommodates multiple cartridge volumes including 0.5ml and 1.0ml. Maximum cartridge diameter is 11.7mm. Accepts carts with any mouthpiece tip shape (duckbill, barrel, bullet, etc).
HIGHLIGHTS
New! 14mm/19mm male water pipe adapter attachment
New! "Shift" feature - Auto-draw Mode or Button Press Mode
New! USB-C charging
Dual cart thick oil vape
Variable voltage heat settings
LED light heat level indicator
15 second pre-heat function
Activate carts independently or simultaneously
Magnetic cartridge loading system
Product level viewing window
650mAh battery
Voltage levels: Green - 2.8V, Blue - 3.2V, Yellow - 3.7V, Red - 4.2V
1 year limited warranty
Note: Cartridges not included.
The improved H2O Version brings to the table an innovative 14mm/19mm male water pipe adapter attachment for extra smooth, water-filtered hits from any two cartridges of your choice. It also has USB-C charging and an all-new "Shift" feature, which allows you to shift from Button Press Mode into Auto-draw Mode for use with less viscous oils.
Put twice the power in your pocket with the new DuploCart H2O Thick Oil Vaporizer!
The DuploCart H2O accommodates multiple cartridge volumes including 0.5ml and 1.0ml. Maximum cartridge diameter is 11.7mm. Accepts carts with any mouthpiece tip shape (duckbill, barrel, bullet, etc).
HIGHLIGHTS
New! 14mm/19mm male water pipe adapter attachment
New! "Shift" feature - Auto-draw Mode or Button Press Mode
New! USB-C charging
Dual cart thick oil vape
Variable voltage heat settings
LED light heat level indicator
15 second pre-heat function
Activate carts independently or simultaneously
Magnetic cartridge loading system
Product level viewing window
650mAh battery
Voltage levels: Green - 2.8V, Blue - 3.2V, Yellow - 3.7V, Red - 4.2V
1 year limited warranty
Note: Cartridges not included.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.