This variable voltage thick oil vape has all the functionality you've come to expect, including 4 heat setting and 15-second pre-heat function, unique features like a magnetic magazine cartridge loading system, and the ability to fire your carts independently or simultaneously for big hits. Now better than ever with water pipe compatibility, faster charging, and more!



The improved H2O Version brings to the table an innovative 14mm/19mm male water pipe adapter attachment for extra smooth, water-filtered hits from any two cartridges of your choice. It also has USB-C charging and an all-new "Shift" feature, which allows you to shift from Button Press Mode into Auto-draw Mode for use with less viscous oils.



Put twice the power in your pocket with the new DuploCart H2O Thick Oil Vaporizer!



The DuploCart H2O accommodates multiple cartridge volumes including 0.5ml and 1.0ml. Maximum cartridge diameter is 11.7mm. Accepts carts with any mouthpiece tip shape (duckbill, barrel, bullet, etc).



HIGHLIGHTS



New! 14mm/19mm male water pipe adapter attachment

New! "Shift" feature - Auto-draw Mode or Button Press Mode

New! USB-C charging

Dual cart thick oil vape

Variable voltage heat settings

LED light heat level indicator

15 second pre-heat function

Activate carts independently or simultaneously

Magnetic cartridge loading system

Product level viewing window

650mAh battery

Voltage levels: Green - 2.8V, Blue - 3.2V, Yellow - 3.7V, Red - 4.2V

1 year limited warranty

Note: Cartridges not included.