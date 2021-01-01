Pulsar Vaporizers
About this product
The Hand-E Nail V3 eRig is a powerful, portable, handheld wax & oil ripper that heats from 650°F (343°C) to 1,000°F (537°C) with one-button ease. The eRig comes with an improved ceramic nail as well as titanium & quartz nails. Multiple color options available.
Features include an 18650 / 2500mAh Li-ion battery, magnetic carb cap w/ removable dab tool, improved glass bubbler attachment, glass mouthpiece, 3-click on/off locking system, silicone oil slick container. Hard case storage box, USB charging cable, and manual included. Starting temp: ~ 650 degrees F; Max temp: 1000 degrees F. 1 year end user warranty.
