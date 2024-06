When it comes to grinding up your herbs on the daily, preparation convenience needs to be top notch and the end result's consistency is key. The Pulsar King Kut Series is all about making this experience quick and satisfactory! Our V2 Electric Grinder comes in a more compact body style than the previous model, making it ideal for stashing and traveling. The outer shell has a stylish faceted surface for a no-slip grip that's sure to become the gem of your prep collection!



Eliminate the mess of transferring herbs from grinder to storage container with our innovative 2-in-1 clear glass jar attachments. Their threaded design screws onto the grinder body so you can shred herb directly into the jar; when complete, just unscrew the grinder and attach the metal storage lid.



This grinder's stainless steel blade and powerful motor work together to provide fast results and fluffy consistency for an even burning experience. The clear glass jar allows easy viewing of the grinding action so the device can be stopped when your preferred consistency has been reached. The King Kut V2 has a powerful, long-lasting battery and charges up quickly with the included USB-C charging cable.

