This On The Go Quartz Dab Straw Kit by Pulsar features an interior quartz tube with protective silicone exterior and cap with an integrated storage chamber. The dab straws are kept safe and protected within the flexible silicone casing.
The removeable cap covers the dab tip during travel and contains a removeable glass storage container for concentrates, making hits on the go quick and easy. Multiple color options available.
