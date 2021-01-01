About this product
Shift to a higher consciousness with the full spectrum of color and flavor that this limited edition RöK Electric Dab Rig provides. This release is paired with chromatic borosilicate glass accessories including base jar, bullet and herb carb cap.
Upgrades for this version include larger internal air paths for enhanced airflow and bigger clouds. Two silicone collars, glass downstem, carb cap tether, USB cable, and cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both concentrates and flower.
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.