We are excited to present our latest & greatest vaporizer, the RöK! Feast your eyes on the best portable electronic dab rig available. This rig enables the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the finer properties of your exquisite concentrates and open up their full flavor profile. The Pulsar RöK is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to enjoy higher culture.



Specs & Features



6.75" tall

Isolated airpath

3 voltage settings

30 second 'RöK Mode'

All metal body

Coilless quartz & ceramic cups

Boro glass filtration base

Disc percolator

Carb cap included

1 year limited warranty



Included Items



1 - Dabber tool

2 - Wire brushes

1 - Wax carb cap

1 - Coilless quartz cup

1 - Coilless ceramic cup

2 - Silicone collars

1 - USB charging cable & brick

4 - Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds