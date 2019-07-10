About this product
We are excited to present our latest & greatest vaporizer, the RöK! Feast your eyes on the best portable electronic dab rig available. This rig enables the ability to experience premium innovation and taste the finer properties of your exquisite concentrates and open up their full flavor profile. The Pulsar RöK is where functionality meets performance and enables yet another way to enjoy higher culture.
Specs & Features
6.75" tall
Isolated airpath
3 voltage settings
30 second 'RöK Mode'
All metal body
Coilless quartz & ceramic cups
Boro glass filtration base
Disc percolator
Carb cap included
1 year limited warranty
Included Items
1 - Dabber tool
2 - Wire brushes
1 - Wax carb cap
1 - Coilless quartz cup
1 - Coilless ceramic cup
2 - Silicone collars
1 - USB charging cable & brick
4 - Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds
Specs & Features
6.75" tall
Isolated airpath
3 voltage settings
30 second 'RöK Mode'
All metal body
Coilless quartz & ceramic cups
Boro glass filtration base
Disc percolator
Carb cap included
1 year limited warranty
Included Items
1 - Dabber tool
2 - Wire brushes
1 - Wax carb cap
1 - Coilless quartz cup
1 - Coilless ceramic cup
2 - Silicone collars
1 - USB charging cable & brick
4 - Crud Bud alcohol filled cotton buds
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.