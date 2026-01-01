About this product
1.3 g of Pre 98 Bubba Flower by Oakfruitland Infused with .3 g of Punch Extracts Nam Wah Live Rosin. Hashhole Hand Rolled with a glass tip. Each of our Rockets are rolled with love to ensure everyone we roll is on point. Hand Rolled in Los Angeles.
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About this product
1.3 g of Pre 98 Bubba Flower by Oakfruitland Infused with .3 g of Punch Extracts Nam Wah Live Rosin. Hashhole Hand Rolled with a glass tip. Each of our Rockets are rolled with love to ensure everyone we roll is on point. Hand Rolled in Los Angeles.
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