Agent Orange is a well-balanced hybrid marijuana strain with uplifting and motivating effects. Agent Orange has an aroma of fresh-cut citrus and is an excellent mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed. This strain can be made by combining Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper. Bred by MzJill Genetics, Agent Orange buds have pigments of both deep maroon and purple.
Punch
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
- CA, US: CDHP-10003615
- CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
- OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
- NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
