About this product
Animal Runtz, Punch BHO Badder is an Indica strain that has flavors of sweet fruity berries, nutty cherries and sugary citrus.The aroma is just as bright, with a sour, citrusy overtone accented by fresh berries and nutty cookies. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
Animal Runtz, Punch BHO Badder is an Indica strain that has flavors of sweet fruity berries, nutty cherries and sugary citrus.The aroma is just as bright, with a sour, citrusy overtone accented by fresh berries and nutty cookies. Dab between 450 - 550*
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