About this product
Apple Fritter, Punch BHO Shatter is a Hybrid strain that has a super sweet fruity apple flavor with notes of cakey vanilla.The aroma is very similar, with a herbal undertone to it. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Apple Fritter, Punch BHO Shatter is a Hybrid strain that has a super sweet fruity apple flavor with notes of cakey vanilla.The aroma is very similar, with a herbal undertone to it. Dab between 500-550°
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