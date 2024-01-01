Banana Berry 510 Thread Live Rosin Cart (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product

510 thread Punch Rosin Cart. Two Half Gram Carts in One. Reliable hardware specifically designed for Punch Live Rosin, Maintains the correct temperature to avoid burnt flavors. Premium Live Rosin, No Cutting Agent, No Additives, Perfect Consistency for optimum vaporization.

About this strain

Banana Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Banana Punch and Strawberry Banana strains. This strain has a delicious flavor and aroma that combine the fruity notes of bananas, strawberries, and berries with a hint of haze. Banana Berry is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Berry effects include relaxed, happy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Berry when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, appetite loss, and stress. Bred by Revolutionary Clinics, Banana Berry features flavors like banana, berry, and haze. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. Banana Berry is a rare and exotic strain that is not easy to find, but worth trying if you come across it. This strain has a dense and frosty appearance with orange hairs and a coating of trichomes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Berry, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



About this brand

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
