About this product
Berry Gass, Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a sweet berry and sour skunky diesel flavor The aroma is very earthy and spicy with a dank diesel overtone that's accented by sour blueberries. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Berry Gass, Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a sweet berry and sour skunky diesel flavor The aroma is very earthy and spicy with a dank diesel overtone that's accented by sour blueberries. Dab between 500-550°
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