About this product
Black Cherry Gelato, Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a sweet fruity cherry berry taste with a light touch of skunky herbs to it, too. The aroma follows the same profile, with an herbal berry and skunky overtone. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Black Cherry Gelato, Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a sweet fruity cherry berry taste with a light touch of skunky herbs to it, too. The aroma follows the same profile, with an herbal berry and skunky overtone. Dab between 500-550°
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