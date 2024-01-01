Black Licorice Tier 1 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)

by Punch
IndicaTHC —CBD —
Tier 1 Black Licorice(Humboldt Kine), Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 4 tiers. Dab Between 420-520

About this strain

Black Licorice is an indica weed strain made from a genetic cross between Black Cherry Soda and Black Maduro. This strain is 20% sativa and 80% indica. Black Licorice has a unique aroma and flavor profile that blends sweet and spicy carbonation with hints of black licorice. This strain is perfect for a lazy weekend day, with lifted effects that hit both mind and body with heavy potencies in THC and terpenes. Black Licorice is 25% THC, making this strain a potent choice for cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Black Licorice effects include feeling relaxed, sleepy, and hungry. Medical marijuana patients often choose Black Licorice when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and appetite loss. Bred by Meraki Gardens, Black Licorice features flavors like tea, berry, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Black Licorice typically ranges from $12-$18 per gram. Black Licorice has a fast flowering time of 8-9 weeks, and produces large, dense buds that are covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Black Licorice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
