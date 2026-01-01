About this product
Blue Dream 2g Distillate AIO Vape offers a balance of sweet berry and earthy flavors, creating a unique and flavorful experience. This sativa-dominant strain delivers a smooth and uplifting effects that is perfect for daytime use.
2G of Premium Distillate
Reliable Hardware
Natural Terpene Blend
2G of Premium Distillate
Reliable Hardware
Natural Terpene Blend
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About this product
Blue Dream 2g Distillate AIO Vape offers a balance of sweet berry and earthy flavors, creating a unique and flavorful experience. This sativa-dominant strain delivers a smooth and uplifting effects that is perfect for daytime use.
2G of Premium Distillate
Reliable Hardware
Natural Terpene Blend
2G of Premium Distillate
Reliable Hardware
Natural Terpene Blend
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