Blue Zushi is a hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Zkittlez and Kush Mints. The effects of Blue Zushi are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Blue Zushi for stress and cachexia. The dominant terpenes are limonene and caryophyllene, creating a sweet, and slightly tropical nose that tastes Something not right? Suggest an edit
