Temptation Tier 2 Live Rosin Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Tier 2 Temptation - Badder (Jealousy x Ice Cream Cake) Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Available in 4 tiers and both fresh press and badder. Dab Between 420-520*

About this strain

Temptation is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Ice Cream Cake and Jealousy. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Temptation is a second-generation cross that inherits the complex terpene profiles of Gelato and Wedding Cake, giving it a sweet, creamy, and gassy aroma. Temptation is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Temptation effects include feeling energized, relaxed, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Temptation when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by LIT Farms, Temptation features flavors like vanilla, berry, and fuel. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Temptation typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. Temptation is a potent strain that can deliver a balanced high that stimulates the mind and soothes the body. Temptation is best enjoyed in the afternoon or evening, as it can enhance mood and appetite. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Temptation, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item