Cereal Runtz BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Cereal Runtz , Punch BHO Badder is a Hybrid strain its aroma is sweet and fruity reminiscent of cereal milk each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

About this strain

Cereal Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Runtz and Cereal Milk. This strain is a creation of Cannafornia, a cultivator and manufacturer of high-quality cannabis based in Salinas, California. Cereal Runtz produces colorful buds with shades of purple, green, and orange, and the aroma of sweet and fruity cereal milk. Cereal Runtz is 20-25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who enjoy a balanced high that is both euphoric and relaxing. Leafly customers tell us Cereal Runtz effects include happiness, creativity, and calmness. Medical marijuana patients often choose Cereal Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by Cannafornia, Cereal Runtz features flavors like berry, cream, and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Cereal Runtz typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Cereal Runtz is a rare and delicious strain that will make you feel like you are having a bowl of your favorite breakfast cereal. It is a great option for enjoying a flavorful and smooth smoke, as well as for making high-quality resin extractions. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cereal Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
