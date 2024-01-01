About this product
Chem Reserve is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, creative, and energetic. Chem Reserve has 15% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Chem Reserve, before let us know! Leave a review.
