Punch Cherry Limeade sugar-coated gummies are a delightful flavor combination, that balances the sweetness of cherrys with the tanginess of lime. It offers a unique and refreshing taste experience that is both juicy and zesty. The cherry flavor is sweet, juicy, and bursting with fruity notes, while the lime flavor is bold, with a refreshing and acidic kick. Together, these two flavors create a perfect balance of sweet and tart, making Cherry Limeade a popular choice for those who love bold and fruity flavors. Kosher.

