About this product
Cobra Gas, Punch BHO Shatter is an Hybrid strain that has a sweet and fruity tropical pineapple flavor with a spicy, gassy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a potent gassy overtone accented by flowery herbs and a punch of zesty, tropical citrus. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Cobra Gas, Punch BHO Shatter is an Hybrid strain that has a sweet and fruity tropical pineapple flavor with a spicy, gassy exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a potent gassy overtone accented by flowery herbs and a punch of zesty, tropical citrus. Dab between 500-550°
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