Our Forbidden Fruit Distillate Vape is made with the highest quality distillate and natural derived terpenes, Its complex blend of fruit flavors and hints of earthy undertones, this premium vape cart is a must-try. The smooth, satisfying vapor delivers a long-lasting, blissful high that will leave you feeling relaxed and content. Our Forbidden Fruit Distillate Vape cart is perfect for those looking to unwind after a long day, or for those who simply want to enjoy the delicious flavor and aroma of this exquisite strain.

