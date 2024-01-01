Nino Brown (Ball Family Farms) x Gelato 41 Rocket (1.6g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

1.3 g of Nino Brown flower cultivated by Ball Family Farms. Infused with Punch Extracts Gelato 41 Rosin.

About this strain

Nino Brown is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Gelato. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Nino Brown is named after the protagonist of the movie New Jack City, a crime drama about a drug lord in New York. Nino Brown is 22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Nino Brown effects include feeling cerebral, uplifting, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose Nino Brown when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Ball Family Farms, Nino Brown features flavors like cola, honey, and candy. The dominant terpene of this strain is linalool. The average price of Nino Brown typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Nino Brown is a rare and exclusive strain that is hard to find in most dispensaries. It has a beautiful appearance with dense buds covered in orange hairs and purple hues. Nino Brown is a perfect strain for those who enjoy a sweet and potent smoke that can boost their mood and creativity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nino Brown, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item