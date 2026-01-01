About this product
Forbidden Fruit, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that is both smooth and fresh, with a sweet lemon taste that's accented by sweet berries and pine. The aroma is very sweet as well, with pine overtones complemented by lemon, berries and earth..Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Forbidden Fruit, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that is both smooth and fresh, with a sweet lemon taste that's accented by sweet berries and pine. The aroma is very sweet as well, with pine overtones complemented by lemon, berries and earth..Dab between 500-550°
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