Fuego BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Fuego Punch BHO Badder is a Hybrid Indica dominant strain that has a sweet and flowery fruity flavor with a lightly spicy and woody exhale, each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

Bred by DNA Genetics, El Fuego is a cross of their most resinous cultivars. The idea was to create a high-yielding strain for concentrate production or breeding projects. Buds are nearly white with thick trichomes coating a dark green flower. The high is strong, putting consumers into a happy, relaxed state that may keep your head bobbing to your favorite music for hours to come.

 

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
