Garlic Juice is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Papaya. Garlic Juice is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Garlic Juice effects include relaxed, happy, and sedated. Medical marijuana patients often choose Garlic Juice when dealing with symptoms associated with pain, sleep, and depression. Bred by Oni Seed Co., Garlic Juice features flavors like garlic, citrus, and diesel. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Garlic Juice typically ranges from $40-$60 per 3.5g. Garlic Juice buds are dense and colorful, with shades of green, purple, and orange. This strain is a smooth and creamy smoke that produces a balanced and relaxing experience rounded out by mental stimulation and overall body relief. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Garlic Juice, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
