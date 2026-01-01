About this product
Gas Cake, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that has a sweet and creamy vanilla cake flavor with a punch of diesel to it, too. The aroma is just as delicious, with a gassy diesel overtone accented by fresh sugary vanilla cake and creamy berries. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Gas Cake, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that has a sweet and creamy vanilla cake flavor with a punch of diesel to it, too. The aroma is just as delicious, with a gassy diesel overtone accented by fresh sugary vanilla cake and creamy berries. Dab between 500-550°
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