About this product
Gelato 41, Punch BHO Badder is a sativa strain that has a super sweet and fruity creamy vanilla flavor with touches of sour citrusy lemon and earthy woods. The aroma is similar, with an earthy woody pine overtone accented by sour citrusy and touches of creamy vanilla. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
Gelato 41, Punch BHO Badder is a sativa strain that has a super sweet and fruity creamy vanilla flavor with touches of sour citrusy lemon and earthy woods. The aroma is similar, with an earthy woody pine overtone accented by sour citrusy and touches of creamy vanilla. Dab between 450 - 550*
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