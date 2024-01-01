GMO 3.0 Tier 4 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC —CBD —
Tier 4 GMO 3.0 (Happy Dreams x Motley) , Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 4 Tiers. Dab Between 420-520*

GMO Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO Cookies and Runtz. This strain is a potent and flavorful combination of two popular strains that deliver a balanced high of euphoria and relaxation. GMO Runtz is 25%-30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Runtz effects include feeling happy, sleepy, and relaxed. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Runtz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Ruby Farms, GMO Runtz features flavors like garlic, citrus, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of GMO Runtz typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth. GMO Runtz is a rare and exclusive strain that is only available in select dispensaries. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Runtz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
