About this product
About this strain
Grape Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Cookie F2. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. Grape Cookies typically contains around 18-20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is celebrated for its ability to provide a sense of relaxation, happiness, and creativity, making it suitable for various occasions. Leafly customers report that Grape Cookies effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Grape Cookies to help manage symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Its balanced properties make it a popular choice for those seeking relief from a variety of conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Grape Cookies features flavors that encompass sweet grape notes, hints of earthiness, and a touch of cookie-like sweetness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its delightful aroma and potential relaxing effects. The average price of Grape Cookies typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to experience Grape Cookies, please share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.
Select best offer nearby
About this brand
