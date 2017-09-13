Grape Cookies Tier 4 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Tier 4 Grape Cookies (Motley Terpz) , Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. Punch Extracts are available in 4 Tiers. Dab Between 420-520*

About this strain

Grape Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and Cookie F2. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica, offering a well-balanced and enjoyable cannabis experience. Grape Cookies typically contains around 18-20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain is celebrated for its ability to provide a sense of relaxation, happiness, and creativity, making it suitable for various occasions. Leafly customers report that Grape Cookies effects include feeling relaxed, tingly, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often turn to Grape Cookies to help manage symptoms associated with stress, insomnia, and chronic pain. Its balanced properties make it a popular choice for those seeking relief from a variety of conditions. Bred by Purple Caper, Grape Cookies features flavors that encompass sweet grape notes, hints of earthiness, and a touch of cookie-like sweetness. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its delightful aroma and potential relaxing effects. The average price of Grape Cookies typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to experience Grape Cookies, please share your insights and experiences by leaving a strain review.


Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.