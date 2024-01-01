Grape Gas Tier 4 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Tier 4 Grape Gas , Punch Extracts Live Rosin is produced in a climate controlled environment to preserve taste and smell. . We utilize ultra purified ice and water resulting in a contaminant free product. . Punch Extracts are available in 4 Tiers. Dab Between 420 - 520* * *

About this strain

Grape Gasoline is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Grape Pie with Jet Fuel Gelato. The effects of Grape Gasoline are more calming than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and euphoric. Grape Gasoline is best enjoyed during the afternoon or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, you can expect pungent grape notes with a hint of diesel. Grape Gasoline is 25% THC, making it an ideal strain choice for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpenes in Grape Gasoline are myrcene followed by caryophyllene and limonene. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Weed strains similar to Grape Gasoline include Desert Lime, Pancakes, and Nigerian Silver.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Punch
Punch
Shop products
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
Notice a problem?Report this item