Grape Gelato BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
Hybrid THC 31% CBD —
Grape Gelato, Punch BHO Badder is a Hybrid indica dominant strain that offers a spicy aroma , with hints of sweet berries and herbs, each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

Grape Gelato is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Kush and Gelato 33 strains. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Grape Gelato is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Grape Gelato is 31% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape Gelato effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by West Coast Cure, Grape Gelato features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Grape Gelato typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Grape Gelato is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
