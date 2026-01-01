About this product
Grape Jubilee, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that features earthy yet slightly diesel undertones in its aroma. The taste profile leans toward the sweeter flavors of fruit like ripe grapes and berries with an undertone of vanilla cream. Dab between 500-550°
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About this product
Grape Jubilee, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant hybrid strain that features earthy yet slightly diesel undertones in its aroma. The taste profile leans toward the sweeter flavors of fruit like ripe grapes and berries with an undertone of vanilla cream. Dab between 500-550°
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