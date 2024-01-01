Grape Pineapple Punch Tier 4 Live Rosin Cold Cure Badder (1g)
by Punch
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Bred by Elev8 Genetics, Grape Punch is a Purp lover’s dream. Crossing Grape Slushie with Purple Punch creates a delicious strain with massive bag appeal. Expect frosty nugs with purple hues and a berry terpene profile that will make you smack your lips. The high will keep you engaged, and a welcomed body buzz will calm your muscles.
