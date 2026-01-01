About this product
Guava Gaslato , Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a sweet and fruity tropical guava scent accented by punches of spicy, gassy diesel.. Dab between 500- 550°
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About this product
Guava Gaslato , Punch BHO Shatter is an indica strain that has a sweet and fruity tropical guava scent accented by punches of spicy, gassy diesel.. Dab between 500- 550°
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