About this product
Gushers, Punch BHO Badder is an Indica strain that has a combination of sour tropical fruit flavors and creamy cookies. The aroma follows the same profile, with a slightly herbal overtone and touches of spicy grape. Dab between 450 - 550*
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About this product
Gushers, Punch BHO Badder is an Indica strain that has a combination of sour tropical fruit flavors and creamy cookies. The aroma follows the same profile, with a slightly herbal overtone and touches of spicy grape. Dab between 450 - 550*
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