High Octane BHO Shatter (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

High Octane, Punch BHO Shatter is a Indica strain that offers a pungent sour lemon flavor with a heavy undertone of spice. A testament to the terpene-rich profiles that make our products truly exceptional. Dab between 500-550°F

About this strain

Gelato High Octane is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Gelato and High Octane OG. This strain is 30% sativa and 70% indica. Gelato High Octane is a potent and flavorful strain that has a spicy, fruity flavor and an herbal, gassy aroma. This strain is known to alleviate insomnia, chronic pain, and anxiety, and can leave patients feeling blissful and sleepy. Gelato High Octane is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Gelato High Octane effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Gelato High Octane when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and insomnia. Bred by Mohave Cannabis Co., Gelato High Octane features flavors like earthy, floral, and kush. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which is known for its anti-inflammatory and sedative properties. The average price of Gelato High Octane typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Gelato High Octane is a rare and exotic strain that delivers a potent and delicious experience. This strain is perfect for those who are looking for a strong, powerful high that will leave them feeling relaxed and happy. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gelato High Octane, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
