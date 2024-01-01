Holly Jealousy BHO Badder (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
Holly Jealousy Punch BHO Badder is a Hybrid Indica dominant strain that has a strong diesel and gas aroma, underscored by a hint of confectionary sweetness, each dab is potent with terps for an unforgettable experience. Dab between 450 - 550*

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
