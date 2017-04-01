Ice Cream BHO Shatter (1g)

by Punch
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Ice Cream, Punch BHO Shatter is a Indica dominant strain that offers a sweet aroma similar to candy and ice cream. Its taste is also similar to a creamy ice cream. A testament to the terpene-rich profiles that make our products truly exceptional. Dab between 500-550°F

Ice Cream, also known as "Ice Cream Kush," is an exotic and potent hybrid marijuana strain. Bred by Parad Seeds, Ice Cream is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

Punch
Punch Edibles & Extracts was born on the idea of providing sensibly
sized,high-dose edibles at affordable prices. All of our edible products
taste great, contain minimal calories and sugar, and are accurately dosed
to ensure a safe and consistent experience. Since launching in 2013, we
have developed into a “full service” cannabis brand by adding an array of
top tier solventless products to our catalog. From vape pens to pre-rolls,
we have trusted products for every cannabis consumer.

  • CA, US: C11-0000174-LIC
  • CA, US: CDHP-10003615
  • CA, US: CDPH-T000001503
  • OK, US: PAAA-OYJ9-AZLV
  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000022
