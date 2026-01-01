About this product
Jokerz, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant strain that has a creamy and cheesy flavor with a punch of sour citrusy candy. The aroma is creamy like sour cheese with peppery lemon, flowery herbs and spicy earthiness. Dab between 500-550°
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.view similar products
About this product
Jokerz, Punch BHO badder is an indica dominant strain that has a creamy and cheesy flavor with a punch of sour citrusy candy. The aroma is creamy like sour cheese with peppery lemon, flowery herbs and spicy earthiness. Dab between 500-550°
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item